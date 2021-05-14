Dry air moves in and skies become sunny this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front the brought yesterday rain showers is now well to our south and high pressure is building in. Cloud cover still lingers this morning but should, in large part, mix away during the afternoon and leave mostly sunny skies. The rain chance will be a scant 10% and the nature of the showers will be very light and brief.
Dry air will linger for several days bringing low humidity and rain-free skies, for the most part. That said, an isolated inland sprinkle from some of the late afternoon clouds that are brought in from the Atlantic coast cant be ruled out. These sprinkles or showers will be very transient and any outdoor plans you may have should not be greatly impacted.
