DOH-Sarasota provides vaccine update, previews weekend

A Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 or older will be held Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sarasota Square Mall located at 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34238. This no-appointment walk-in clinic will provide first doses, and second doses to those vaccinated on or before April 24. Students with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be quarantined out of school or sports if they are exposed to Covid-19 unless they show symptoms. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. Consent forms are required and are available on-site. Consent forms are required and are available on-site. See this link for the press release.