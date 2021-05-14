DOH-Sarasota provides vaccine update, previews weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota is operating its combined first and second dose walk-up vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall.
Adults 18 and older wanting to receive a first dose of Moderna vaccine as well as those individuals who are at or past their 28 day mark to receive a second Moderna vaccine. Our clinic will be open today until 4 p.m.
A Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 or older will be held Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sarasota Square Mall located at 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34238. This no-appointment walk-in clinic will provide first doses, and second doses to those vaccinated on or before April 24. Students with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be quarantined out of school or sports if they are exposed to Covid-19 unless they show symptoms. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. Consent forms are required and are available on-site. Consent forms are required and are available on-site. See this link for the press release.
The Florida Department of Emergency Management will be ending State COVID-19 testing sites. Walk-Up testing at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will end testing operations Friday, May 14th at 4 p.m. or when daily capacity is reached. The drive-thru testing at 5400 Bradenton Road will end testing operations Sunday, May 16th at 5 p.m. or when daily capacity is reached. The community is encouraged to utilize local retail pharmacies, and local medical providers to be tested for COVID-19.
DOH Moderna COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. And 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Sarasota Square Mall.
Adults 18 and older who walk-up to receive the Moderna vaccine must bring a ID and signed consent form (forms are also available on site). Individuals walking up for their first-dose should pay close attention to the information packet they will receive as it has instructions and information to return to the mall 28 days later for the second dose of Moderna, or 21 days later for second dose of Pfizer. Walk ups will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.
