Dog trapped inside car in Sarasota rescued, police warn against leaving dogs in hot vehicles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A day later and worth the wait.
On Friday, we heard from the police officers who rescued a dog from a dangerously hot car. Sarasota Police Sergeant Louis Buck said, “Even after the window was broken and the door was opened it was still 115 degrees inside the car. We knew the dog needed help, we got him the help, and we’re glad we were able to help him out.”
Have we heard this story before? Of course. People can’t stop forgetting to be forgetful. It makes for interesting news viewing and reading, but it really is a sad commentary.
“You know I don’t have a direct number, but we do get calls of having animals or infants in cars in which we respond. But fortunately, things usually work out. We’re able to get children or animals out without too much damage to their health,” said Sarasota Officer Matthew Grochowski.
The dog is fine and its owner faces fines. It’s not a crime to leave a dog inside of a car alone, but if the animal is suffering, the owner can be charged with animal cruelty. The cruel reality is it will happen again, with a different dog and a different owner. And it’s not even summer yet.
