ABC7 staff shows how we produce the news to Leadership Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a big day at the Van Wezel as staff from ABC7 and other local media showed Leadership Sarasota what goes in to making the news.
This “Media Day” was a way for the community to see what goes on at their local station. Jacqueline Matter, Rebecca Vargas and Jeff Benninghoff explained how the station picks stories and how we produce the news. Our crews also explained how the pandemic turned our lives on its head and forced all of us to think outside the box.
Thank you all for the opportunity to come show you a little behind the scenes magic!
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.