Sarasota sheriff’s strategic plan to focus on communication, growth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan on Thursday, that focuses on communication, diversity and growth.
Themes within the new report include identifying ways to enhance sheriff’s office operations and citizen engagement, planning and adapting to the changing needs of Sarasota County, creating an environment that supports an inclusive and diverse workforce, and developing programs that reduce inmates’ recidivism and supports reintegration.
The new plan includes a total of three overarching goals, 10 strategies, and 36 objectives that will be assigned to various personnel throughout the agency. The status of each objective will be reported quarterly and measured annually until completion.
“I am excited and proud to see how the community and our members came together to strategize how our agency will measure success over the next four years,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said in a news release. “I am confident in the four years ahead for both the Sarasota County community and the men and women of this agency. The future is bright and I look forward to continuing to work with you to help make this community the safest in the nation,” he wrote
The 2021-2025 publication is the fourth strategic plan created by the sheriff’s office. It can be downloaded on the sheriff’s office website, or citizens can pick up a printed copy in coming weeks at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters. Prior strategic plans were published in 2009, 2013, and 2017, and can also be viewed online.
