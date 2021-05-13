Polk County elementary school counselor arrested for DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A guidance counselor who works for Polk County Schools was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening.
45-year-old Rachael Tederous of Davenport, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI), a misdemeanor. Tederous works at Loughman Oaks Elementary School near Davenport.
According to sheriff’s officials, a deputy responded to a call about a reported reckless driver in a black Dodge pickup truck, and located the truck near U.S. 27 and Legacy Park Boulevard. After the truck almost collided with a minivan, the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
The deputy says that Tederous’ speech was slurred and her breath had the odor of an alcoholic beverage. However, the woman told the deputy that she was having problems with her blood sugar.
A medic from Polk County Fire Rescue checked Ms. Tederous and determined her blood sugar was fine. While she was being checked, the deputy noticed a mostly-empty bottle of Jose Cuervo Tequila in the door.
She then informed the deputy that she was on the way to pick up two children from the nearby park. Deputies had someone else pick up the children.
According to her arrest citation, Tederous had difficulty maintaining her balance and yelled at the deputy, “This is bull****, and you’re bull****,” then refused to continue the test.
She was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail, where she either refused or was unable to exhale the necessary amount of air for a breath alcohol test.
Tederous was charged with DUI.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.