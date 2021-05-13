Pleasant weather to move in behind front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally some slightly lower humidity moving in after some sweltering days here to start the work week. We can say goodbye to the heat indices of 92-96 and hello to temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and it feeling like the same.
Expect to see some cloudiness around sunrise as the front will be slow to clear but by late morning skies will begin to clear out and winds pick up out of the N 15-20 mph. These winds will bring in some cooler temperatures under mostly sunny skies by noon.
Friday night will be very nice with pleasant conditions through the evening with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70′s by 9 p.m.
Saturday morning look for mostly sunny skies to start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. Should be a really nice start to the day. We will see a high in the mid to upper 80′s and should still be quite comfortable with moderate humidity around. There is only a 10% chance for a passing shower. It will stay breezy throughout the day on Saturday with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph.
Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.
Monday winds will begin to switch around to the ESE which will slowly bring the humidity back up but still skies will stay generally sunny with highs in the upper 80′s.
Tuesday we will see highs near 90 with a heat index in the low to mid 90′s as the dewpoint or moisture content at the surface will get up there again. With a SE wind expect a small chance for a few coastal showers and thunderstorms. It’s starting to look like we may begin to see our afternoon storms become a little more prevalent closer to the coast as the week gets longer next week.
For boaters on Friday look for winds out of the north at 15-20 knots and seas 2 to 3 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
