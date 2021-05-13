Nokomis man sentenced to 27 years for child exploitation offenses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man has been sentenced to 27 years and 3 months in federal prison for receiving and possessing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of children.
Robert Boehme, 64, of Nokomis was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.
Boehme pleaded guilty on December 7, 2020.
According to court documents, FBI agents detected several online requests to download child exploitation material over the internet and traced these requests to Boehme’s residence. When agents executed a federal search warrant at Boehme’s home, they caught Boehme as he was actively downloading child exploitation material over the internet. A forensic examination of Boehme’s computer revealed that he had amassed a collection of tens of thousands of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.
