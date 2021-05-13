Missing Sarasota teens found safe in Georgia, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota County teenagers who have been missing for a week have been found nearly 400 miles away in Georgia, Sarasota police announced Thursday morning.
Sheriden Miller, 15, of Sarasota and 14-year-old Manny Perez of Venice were located in Hinesville, Georgia, a small town 43 miles southwest of Savannah, according to Genevieve Judge, public information officer for the Sarasota Police Department. The two teens are with law enforcement, she said.
The pair had been last seen May 6 in Tampa driving a sedan, even though neither of them have a driver’s license.
Police say Sheriden took personal belongings with her and instructed a friend to not tell her mother she had seen her.
The search for the teens spread widely on social media. “The Sarasota Police Department appreciates everyone sharing the case information on social media and getting the word out as much as possible,” Judge said in an email to media.
