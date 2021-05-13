FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.41%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,053 new cases in its Thursday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,282,613 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.41% with Manatee County reporting at 4.33% and Sarasota at 2.90%. There are also 47 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee and two deaths in Sarasota County.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,636
SECOND DOSE: 194,092
TOTAL= 245,728
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 36,254
SECOND DOSE: 141,395
TOTAL= 177,649
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,110
Total New cases since yesterday: 47
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 679
Total hospitalizations:1,515
New Hospitalizations: 1
Total people tested YESTERDAY: N/A
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,104
Total New cases since yesterday: 47
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 827
Total hospitalizations: 1,360
New Hospitalizations: -1
Total people tested yesterday: N/A
