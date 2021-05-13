FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.41%

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.41%
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 3:37 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,053 new cases in its Thursday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,282,613 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.41% with Manatee County reporting at 4.33% and Sarasota at 2.90%. There are also 47 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee and two deaths in Sarasota County.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,636

SECOND DOSE: 194,092

TOTAL= 245,728

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 36,254

SECOND DOSE: 141,395

TOTAL= 177,649

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,110

Total New cases since yesterday: 47

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 679

Total hospitalizations:1,515

New Hospitalizations: 1

Total people tested YESTERDAY: N/A

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,104

Total New cases since yesterday: 47

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 827

Total hospitalizations: 1,360

New Hospitalizations: -1

Total people tested yesterday: N/A

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.