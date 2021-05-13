DOH-Sarasota to hold Pfizer vaccine clinic for 12-15 year olds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH Sarasota announced Thursday that the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Sarasota Square Mall vaccine site this Saturday, May 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine first doses and second doses will be available at the clinic.
The Pfizer vaccine is now available to persons age 12 and over, Moderna is available to persons age 18 and over. Appointments are not required. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available on-site.
Pfizer second doses are available to those vaccinated on or before April 24, Moderna second doses are available to those vaccinated on or before April 17.
DOH - Sarasota operates a no-appointment necessary walk-in COVID 19 vaccination clinic using Moderna vaccine at Sarasota Square Mall located at 8201 S. Tamiami Trail for adults 18 and older Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Everyone receiving a vaccine must present a valid ID, a signed consent form and be ready for the 15-minute wait after receiving your vaccine. Individuals walking up for their first dose are asked to return to the same location 28 days later to receive their second dose, as they will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.
