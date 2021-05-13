1 in custody after shots fired incident in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in custody after a shots fire incident led to a collision between the suspect and a deputy.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials, a suspect was seen attempting to break into a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Baffin Drive. The suspect fired a gun twice at the vehicle, then fled in an SUV.
The vehicle that was fired at was unoccupied. Deputies quickly located the SUV and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Shamrock and U.S. 41. The suspect struck a deputy’s vehicle before crashing the SUV in a nearby parking lot.
The deputy was not hurt and the suspect is in custody.
