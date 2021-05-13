1 in custody after shots fired incident in Venice

1 in custody after shots fired incident in Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 6 (Source: WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff | May 13, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 3:58 PM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in custody after a shots fire incident led to a collision between the suspect and a deputy.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials, a suspect was seen attempting to break into a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Baffin Drive. The suspect fired a gun twice at the vehicle, then fled in an SUV.

The vehicle that was fired at was unoccupied. Deputies quickly located the SUV and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Shamrock and U.S. 41. The suspect struck a deputy’s vehicle before crashing the SUV in a nearby parking lot.

The deputy was not hurt and the suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.