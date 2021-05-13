Cold front will pass today and change weekend weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will finally work it’s way into the Suncoast after spending days stuck over the Deep South. It has a history of severe weather but it will have one of that strength as it moves through here. In fact, we will be lucky if it produces significant rainfall. Rain chances will be distributed across the Suncoast with about 20% near the coast, 30% inland, and 40% in Hardee and DeSoto counties. Models continue to indicate a slight chance in the mid-morning hours and much better odds in the afternoon. The font will pass by this evening leaving us with clearing skies overnight and a breezy, drier wind tomorrow.