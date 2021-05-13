CDC gives thumbs up to no masks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The day the CDC released new guidelines, there was quite a bit of activity on the local dining scene.
The CDC said it’s safe for the vaccinated to go mask-free indoors. Infectious disease expert Dr. Manuel Gordillo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital said he knew the announcement was coming but thought it might be a month or more. Still, he said there’s enough data on the vaccinations and from antibody immunity for those who recovered from COVID to have peace of mind.
“I think it’s a watershed moment in our pandemic,” Gordillo said.
The local dining scene looked robust with many folks mask-free. Most people ABC7 spoke with were thrilled. Some declined to comment, citing the political climate around to vaccinate, or not to vaccinate. Either way, the CDC news spread super fast.
