Text scammers have new ploy posing as the DMV, Manatee officials say

“Motor vehicle services are provided by different entities from state to state,” Burton said in a news release. “A common misconception is that Florida Tax Collector offices are the DMV, which is who the sender of these messages is posing as. The bottom line is that we don’t want our residents thinking that these text messages are coming from our office. We would never send a text asking for payment or personal information and we urge everyone to be very careful when receiving messages like this.”