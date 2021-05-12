Suncoast nurses hope to help with India’s devastating COVID-19 situation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - With India now having a more than 23 million Covid cases and suffering thousands of deaths, a group of nurses and doctors from the Suncoast are wanting to help.
Around 40-volunteers are now getting their things together and planning to travel thousands of miles away to India.
“A year ago today, this was happening to us,” said Jennifer Evans, a Registered Nurse, who lives in Bradenton. “We were in New York City and we were drowning and we just prayed for an extra set of hands to help. We want to go and help other medical brothers and sisters in India and ease as much suffering as we can.”
The past year, Evans has been working as a travel nurse.
She says it is her calling to help again.
Alexandra Chang is also a travel nurse who has joined the group wanting to help.
She, too, helped in New York City as well as Texas.
“The despair can be profound,” said Chang. “It’s important for us all to come together not just as a medical family but also recognize the human suffering and to be compassionate to that and respond to that.”
The group plans on leaving for India on June 1.
They will be staying there for 30 days or more.
The nurses are trying to raise money to help pay for their trip. They have started a Go Fund Me page. If you would like to donate, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.