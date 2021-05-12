State petroleum leaders confirm there’s plenty of fuel: No need to panic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several gas stations across the Suncoast are beginning to feel the impacts of a surge in demand for fuel following the news of the shutdown and cyber hacking at the Colonial Pipeline.
The Executive Director of the Florida Petroleum Marketers Pipeline, Ned Bowman, says there is plenty of fuel in the state of Florida and supply isn’t the problem.
“Any increase of price that we’re seeing is not due to lack of gas. It’s due to too many people wanting gas that’s already there. And that’s what’s driving the price up and that’s what’s causing the shortage. It’s not really a supply issue, it’s consumer behavior. It’s this panic buying. That’s really what’s driving things here,” said USF Economics Professor, Michael Snipes.
As the race continues for petroleum truck drivers to meet the surge in demand, some gas station owners say they’re just glad they received their fuel delivery after having their gas pumps shut down for more than twelve hours.
Others across the Suncoast who still await fuel delivery say it’s tough on business because the lack of fuel means less foot traffic into their convenience stores.
State leaders are calling on people to stop panic buying and to not hoard any fuel.
