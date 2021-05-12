Sarasota announces plans for Fourth of July parade, fireworks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be a Fourth of July parade and fireworks display along the Bayfront in Sarasota this year, it was announced Wednesday.
The July 4th parade and festivities are part of Suncoast Summer Fest’s “Celebrate Sarasota.” The events signal a welcome return to normalcy; the coronavirus pandemic canceled most activities on the Suncoast last year.
The parade will pay tribute to veterans, first responders, medical professionals and front-line workers. The parade will begin at 8 p.m., starting at U.S. 41 and Orange Avenue, ending at Bayfront Drive (U.S. 41) and Main Street at J.D. Hamel Park, according to Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee Chairman Dan Kennedy.
Designated areas for public viewing will be marked along the parade route. The Sarasota Bayfront fireworks, organized by Suncoast Charities for Children in partnership with Marina Jack, will follow.
On July 3, a “Celebration In The Park,” organized by the Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, is scheduled at J.D. Hamel Park from 11 a.m., to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, July 4, from 3-7 p.m. Following the parade, and before the fireworks display, this season’s “American Idol” local star, Alana Sherman, will perform the national anthem.
“This Independence Day, we are going to come together once again to celebrate our community, honor our heroes, and commemorate our nation’s birth after a very challenging time for our community, and our country,” said Mayor Hagen Brody in a news release.
The traditional Grand Prix Race, presented by Visit Sarasota County and organized by Powerboat P1, remains scheduled for June 26-27 off Lido Beach. Other Suncoast Summer Fest events currently scheduled include a “Waves & Wheels” Festival Kickoff Party, “Red, White, & Blue” Motorcycle Poker Chip Run, a “Boats On The Block” Downtown Block Party, and the “Suncoast Summer Fest” Boat Fun Run. Additional events will be announced soon. For event updates and additional information visit: suncoastsummerfest.org
Events are sponsored by Suncoast Charities for Children, in partnership with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, and City of Sarasota.
