Pair arrested after odd behavior in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Fidgety behavior during a traffic stop of an SUV without a windshield led to two people being arrested on drug charges Saturday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.
On May 8, a deputy in Port Charlotte observed a red SUV fail to stop at a stop sign. He activated his lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. Despite the lights and siren, the vehicle continued on. The deputy observed the driver making several unusual movements before finally pulling over near the intersection of Sheenan Boulevard and Walton Avenue.
According to a news release, once the deputy approached, he noticed the front windshield was completely missing and the driver, Tiffany Carmello, 34, appeared very nervous and fidgety. Additionally, there were several knives within reach of both the driver and passenger, Anel Estremera, 34.
When asked to exit the vehicle, Carmello reached down and adjusted something in her waist area, the deputy noted. The deputy also noticed some items in the vehicle which are commonly associated with the smoking of crack cocaine.
During a search, the deputy found a glass smoking pipe with white residue and a small, pink pouch containing a trace amount of white powder. Both of these items tested positive for cocaine.
When a female deputy search Carmello at the scene, Carmello admitting concealing more items in her groin area. She then removed two glass pipes and a small glass container, which contained a white substance and a small baggie of a crystal-like substance. The white substance tested positive for crack-cocaine, and the crystal substance was determined to be methamphetamine.
Carmello was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also issued a warning for the traffic violation.
Estremera was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was discovered to currently be out on bond for fleeing to elude from a previous incident.
