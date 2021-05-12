Judge to hear arguments today against cruise ship restrictions

“Most industries are now back to business, and it is long past time for the rest to follow suit,” the motion for a preliminary injunction said. “The cruise industry in Florida cannot do so. It has been locked down for over a year. And this lockdown was not enacted pursuant to the state’s police power, by the United States Congress, or even by the politically accountable president. Rather, it was imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pursuant to a limited delegation from Congress to inspect and disinfect property and animals.”