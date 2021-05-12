Humane Society of Sarasota County to celebrate National Pet Month

“We are incredibly excited to recognize May, “National Pet Month,” with a variety of fun and exciting events. This is an awesome time for animal lovers to celebrate pets, and our planned celebrations for this month aim to bring together animal welfare charities, professionals, businesses, and more to promote good pet ownership and awareness,” said Anna Gonce, executive director of the Humane Society of Sarasota County. “We’re excited to bring this celebration into this community, and we can’t wait to help our amazing shelter pets find loving homes as we empower our pet parents on their journey!”