Humane Society of Sarasota County to celebrate National Pet Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (News Service of Florida) – The Humane Society of Sarasota County will be working to educate and boost adoptions for “National Pet Month,” celebrated throughout May.
The organization, the area’s largest no-kill shelter, has planned a series of events throughout May 2021, including a discounted pet adoption day and a blood drive, to share resources and community partnerships while raising awareness and promoting pet rescue and adoptions.
“We are incredibly excited to recognize May, “National Pet Month,” with a variety of fun and exciting events. This is an awesome time for animal lovers to celebrate pets, and our planned celebrations for this month aim to bring together animal welfare charities, professionals, businesses, and more to promote good pet ownership and awareness,” said Anna Gonce, executive director of the Humane Society of Sarasota County. “We’re excited to bring this celebration into this community, and we can’t wait to help our amazing shelter pets find loving homes as we empower our pet parents on their journey!”
Events planned throughout the month include: HSSC’s “Adopt BIG” day on Thursday, May 13, 2021, highlighting the shelter’s large breed longer-term residents (HSSC pets living in the shelter for 25 days or longer) with a discounted rate of $25 per adoption (qualifying pets will be highlighted on the organization’s website); and a blood drive, in partnership with Suncoast Blood Bank, held at the Humane Society of Sarasota County campus on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10am to 1pm; the first 25 donors will receive a surprise gift from DOGPerfect Pet Supply store.
