Hot and humid today but changes come tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With the exception of a few more fair-weather clouds, today should be very similar to yesterday’s weather with high humidity, temperatures near 90 and “feels-like’ temps close to 100. We could see a few storms build in the afternoon east of the interstate but the coast stays dry.
Tomorrow a cold front sinks south into Florida and brings a slight chance of rainfall along with it. There is a risk of stronger storms for the east coast of Florida but our coast will see only scattered thunderstorms. The difference will be that a few showers will build closer to the coast. Expect that small rain chance to develop in the afternoon on Thursday and linger into the early evening. Skies will cloud up at that point.
On Friday drier will move in and provide several lower humidity days. Temperatures will stay warm but chances will fade for the weekend.
