Florida consumers urged to report gas price gouging

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to notify her office if anyone witnesses price gouging at the gas pumps.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening over the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.
This attack disabled certain computer systems responsible for sustaining the operations of the pipeline, the largest refined products pipeline in the United States. This caused a halt of operations in order to contain and respond to the attack.
This, in addition to hoarding and a shortage of truck drivers, could cause fuel shortages.
Ashely Moody urged anyone witnessing attempts to illegally profit from the situation to call the state’s hotline.
“I’m expanding Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline in response to the declared state of emergency related to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack,” Moody wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “To avoid price gouging and prevent a fuel shortage, do not hoard and only purchase gas when you need it.”
You can reach the Attorney General’s hotline at 1-866-966-7226 or by clicking here.
