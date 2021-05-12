Emergency rental assistance program in Sarasota provides update one week after becoming available

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Approximately one week after applications opened Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has approved the first payment from the ERAP funds.
The payment for $5,700 was issued Tuesday for rental assistance. As a reminder, ERAP pays landlords and utilities companies directly.
As 12 p.m. Wednesday, there are 432 applications in progress, 332 applications submitted and one application has been paid, for a total of 765 applications to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Last week, ERAP Ambassadors assisted more than 100 applicants. Since the launch of applications on May 5, 539 calls related to ERAP have been answered by the ERAP Call Center and Sarasota County Contact Center. The ERAP Call Center is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 941-861-RENT (7368).
Landlords and renters who believe they may be eligible are encouraged to apply for ERAP at scgov.net/rent.
