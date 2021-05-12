Cold front to bring only a few showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t expect too much from this “cold” front as it will only drop temperatures a couple of degrees through Saturday morning. It will make it feel a little more comfortable as humidity values will drop which will get rid of the oppressive heat indices we’ve seen lately.
Thursday we wake up to temperatures in the mid 70′s for most along with some clouds moving in out ahead of the front. We will see some peeks of the sun but generally mostly cloudy skies are expected. It will still be warm with a high around 88 degrees. Winds out of the west at 5 mph to start the day followed by NW winds 10-15 mph by the afternoon. There will be a few scattered showers and a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm.
Friday starts off nice with lower humidity. Lows will be in the upper 60′s to low 70′s Friday morning and warm to the mid 80′s by the early afternoon. We can say goodbye to the mid 90′s feels like temperatures for a little while anyway. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with no threat of any rainfall. It will be breezy with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.
Saturday will be nice with temperatures starting off in the mid 60′s and warming into the mid to upper 80′s for the afternoon. It will still be a bit breezy on Saturday with winds out of the NE at 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 20 later in the day.
Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s for inland Counties.
For boaters look for winds out of the N at 5 to 10 knots to start the day and then pick up out of the NW at 10-15 knots later in the afternoon.
