Cold front to bring only a few showers

Thursday we wake up to temperatures in the mid 70′s for most along with some clouds moving in out ahead of the front. We will see some peeks of the sun but generally mostly cloudy skies are expected. It will still be warm with a high around 88 degrees. Winds out of the west at 5 mph to start the day followed by NW winds 10-15 mph by the afternoon. There will be a few scattered showers and a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm.