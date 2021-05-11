Weak cold front to bring some changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold fronts become less and less frequent visitors to our area as we get closer to June. The ones that do move through are usually fairly weak and that is what we are expecting on Thursday. This front looks to move through late Thursday bringing a little better chance for some much needed rainfall but only over a small area.
This front will bring slightly cooler and drier air our way mainly on Friday through Saturday morning and then it heats up once again as winds will shift away from the NE winds we will see Friday through early Saturday.
Wednesday we will see a little patchy fog to start the day otherwise look for mostly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance for a late day shower or two with winds out of the east switching around to the west at only 5 mph later in the day as the sea breeze develops.
Wednesday night we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70′s to start the day on Thursday. During the day on Thursday we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as the weak front begins to move in. The rain chance is only at 40% for mainly afternoon and evening showers and a few thunderstorms with the slow passage of this front.
The high on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80′s. Friday we will see a chance for an early shower and then clearing skies and lower humidity as the winds switch to the north to northeast at 10-15 mph. This change in wind wind direction we will be close to seasonable averages which is 87 degrees. It will feel much better with the lower humidity around.
The weekend is looking good with generally clear skies and highs near 90 away from the water and upper 80′s near the beaches with no real threat of rain.
For boaters on Wednesday we will see winds out of the east at 5 knots and turning to the west at 5 knots with seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
