Tiger Woods to bring new PopStroke locations to Sarasota, Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tiger Woods’ PopStroke will be adding several new locations including one in Sarasota and one in Tampa.
PopStroke is advertised as a family-friendly golf and outdoor dining experience featuring two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods. There is also a restaurant serving a full menu and drink options.
The company announced its addition of several locations including Sarasota and Tampa earlier this week. The goal is to have the newest facilities open by fall 2021.
