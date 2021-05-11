Tampa Police: Dunkin Donuts employee charged after altercation results in death of customer

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Dunkin Donuts employee has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly punched the man for using a racial slur, causing the victim to fall and hit his head.
The incident occurred at a Tampa Dunkin Donuts store on 50th Street on May 5. Police say the 77-year-old victim was upset at the service he was receiving and got into a verbal altercation with employees. The man was asked to leave and witnesses say he began arguing with Corey Pujois, a worker at the store.
The victim called Pujols a racial slur and he challenged the victim to repeat the slur. The victim repeated the slur and that’s when Pujols punched the victim on the jaw. This knocked the victim out and the victim fell to the floor with his head hitting the floor.
The victim passed away from his injuries on May 7. Puijois was charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult.
The case remains under investigation.
