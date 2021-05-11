Sarasota teens still missing, mother seeking answers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of a missing Sarasota teen is hoping that someone who has information on the whereabout of her daughter will come forward.
Last week, Sarasota Police say 15-year-old Sheriden Miller of Sarasota and 14-year-old Manny Perez of Venice left together. They are believed to be in a silver, light blue Chrysler 300M with temporary tag AA-59568.
Police say Sheriden took personal belongings with her and instructed a friend to not tell her mother she had seen her.
Miller’s mother Lori Woods is hoping that someone who knows her daughter may have an idea of the pair’s whereabouts. Miller is a freshman at Riverview High School and she encourages any parents who have children at the school will speak with their children so that Sheriden can come home.
If you have or receive information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or 941-316-1199.
