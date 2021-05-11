National Police Week: Suncoast law enforcement honor the fallen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the Suncoast gathered Tuesday morning outside the Sarasota County Justice Academy to pay their respects to officers who died in the line of duty in the last year.
”No matter what uniform we wear, whether we’re at the state level or local level, that we’re all the same police officers, deputy sheriffs, we’re there to protect the community and do everything what it takes,” said Sarasota County Schools Chief of Police Timothy Enos.
Enos says the names of officers who died while working in 2020 were also named during the End of Watch ceremony because they were unable to hold the memorial last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, President Kennedy in 1962 proclaimed May 15 and the week it landed on as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week. It’s purpose? To give recognition to the men and women in blue who have lost their lives in the line of duty while serving a protecting communities across the nation.
