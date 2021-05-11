Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 11-year-old girl

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Shayla Pfolsgrof was last seen on Sunday at Astro Skate, which is located at 3611 1st St. West in Bradenton. She was seen with friends around 8:30 p.m.
Shayla is described as a white female who is 4′8″ and around 80 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing light-colored torn blue jeans, Nike slides, and a black Jordan shirt with a pink logo.
Detectives say she may still be in the area around the 3000 block of 1st Street West.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
