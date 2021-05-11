Manatee County to repeal mask requirements inside libraries, public buildings

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) – County Commissioners in Manatee County voted to direct the County Administrator to remove all COVID-19-related restrictions imposed in county properties, action that means masks will no longer be required for visitors to Manatee County libraries and other County-owned public buildings.
Commissioners voted after receiving updated information from public safety officials.
First, Dr. Jennifer Bencie, the County Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, announced that 52 percent of eligible (ages 16 and older) Manatee County residents have been vaccinated. Secondly, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has announced that the local COVID-19 test site Bradenton Area Convention Center will close after testing ends Saturday, May 15.
A state testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will also close on Saturday. All other state run testing sites throughout the state will be closed by May 28.
