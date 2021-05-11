Manatee County to host hurricane prep town halls

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - For the second consecutive year, Manatee County residents will have an opportunity to receive important preparation information for the 2021 Hurricane Season directly from county commissioners and public safety experts.
Each of Manatee County’s seven county commissioners will host a video conference with Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer and Public Safety Director Jacob Saur beginning May 24.
In addition to the seven town halls, three Manatee County cities will host similar town halls with Litschauer and Saur. After officials relay preparation tips, lines will be open for questions from the public.
During the virtual town hall, Saur and Litschauer will talk about learning the strengths of your home and whether it’s in an evacuation zone using Manatee County’s online tools for help.
They’ll also discuss making an evacuation plan. If you’re in an evacuation zone or mobile home, scout out several options where you can stay when severe weather approaches. Go tens of miles -- not hundreds -- to find a safer location to ride out the storm.
In normal conditions public shelters can be crowded, noisy, cold and uncomfortable. If evacuation orders are given and public shelters open, they will keep you safe from the elements but there for those who come to shelters, there is no guarantee against the spread of germs and sickness. Public shelters MUST be your last resort.
The virtual town hall series is scheduled as follows:
- Monday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m.: District 5 Commissioner and Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh
- Tuesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.: District 1 Commissioner James Satcher
- Wednesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.: District 2 Commissioner Reggie Bellamy
- Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.: District 4 Commissioner Misty Servia
- Thursday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m.: At-large Commissioner Carol Whitmore
- Monday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.: At-large Commissioner George Kruse
- Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m.: District 3 Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge
Three additional hurricane prep virtual town halls will be hosted by municipal partners:
- City of Bradenton, Wednesday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m.
- City of Holmes Beach, Monday, May 24 at 3 p.m.
- City of Anna Maria, Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
NOTE: The video link for each meeting will be announced one day before each meeting at www.mymanatee.org/townhall
