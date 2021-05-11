Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency over Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.
This attack disabled certain computer systems responsible for sustaining the operations of the pipeline. This caused a halt of all operations in order to contain and respond to the attack.
Since Colonial Pipeline is responsible for giving a large percentage of fuel to the East Coast, the state of Florida and other states could be impacted.
DeSantis has ordered that the Florida National Guard be activated, if necessary.
You can read the full executive order from the Governor’s Office below:
