First Alert Weather: Summer like weather for the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure brings light and somewhat variable winds today that will allow for the sea-breeze to build again today and move inland. The atmosphere is a bit more humid today and some patchy fog has formed under light winds and fairly clear skies. It will not be all that thick and should burn off in short order after dawn. A sunny sky will follow and temperatures will climb to near 90 in coastal communities and low to mid 90′s well inland. Heat indexes will be near 100. The afternoon sea-breeze will trigger thunderstorms inland that move east away from our coast.