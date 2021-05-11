FDOH reporting 1 new death in Manatee County, 3 new deaths in Sarasota County

The new case count brings the state up to 2,275,365 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 5% with a high spikes in Manatee County. Sarasota also climbed slightly. The DOH is reporting a 9.3% and 5.44% positivity rate respectively. There are also 48 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee County and three news deaths reported by DOH-Sarasota.