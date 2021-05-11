FDOH reporting 1 new death in Manatee County, 3 new deaths in Sarasota County

By ABC7 Staff | May 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 3:08 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 3,281 new cases in its Tuesday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,275,365 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 5% with a high spikes in Manatee County. Sarasota also climbed slightly. The DOH is reporting a 9.3% and 5.44% positivity rate respectively. There are also 48 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee County and three news deaths reported by DOH-Sarasota.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 53,360

SECOND DOSE: 191,030

TOTAL= 244,390

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 38,839

SECOND DOSE: 137,632

TOTAL= 176,471

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 38,982

Total New cases since yesterday: 98

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 678

Total hospitalizations:1,512

New Hospitalizations: 3

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 32,997

Total New cases since yesterday: 48

New deaths: 3

Total deaths in Sarasota: 825

Total hospitalizations: 1,358

New Hospitalizations: 2

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

