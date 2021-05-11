FDOH reporting 1 new death in Manatee County, 3 new deaths in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 3,281 new cases in its Tuesday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,275,365 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 5% with a high spikes in Manatee County. Sarasota also climbed slightly. The DOH is reporting a 9.3% and 5.44% positivity rate respectively. There are also 48 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee County and three news deaths reported by DOH-Sarasota.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 53,360
SECOND DOSE: 191,030
TOTAL= 244,390
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 38,839
SECOND DOSE: 137,632
TOTAL= 176,471
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 38,982
Total New cases since yesterday: 98
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 678
Total hospitalizations:1,512
New Hospitalizations: 3
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 32,997
Total New cases since yesterday: 48
New deaths: 3
Total deaths in Sarasota: 825
Total hospitalizations: 1,358
New Hospitalizations: 2
