Charlotte County asks for help in locating hospital patient

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating an individual.
The sheriff’s office says Andre T. Breton was last seen in Port Charlotte, near Olean Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard after fleeing from hospital staff in a plaid shirt and gray pants, carrying a black backpack.
There is no threat to the community but the individual requires assistance.
If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Andre Breton, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
