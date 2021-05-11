Businesses across the Suncoast desperately searching for workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Job openings across the country hitting a record high, according to the Labor Department’s latest report. It shows just how desperate businesses are in trying to find workers.
Job openings rose nearly 8 percent, to 8.1 million, in March. It’s the most on record since December of 2000. A survey done by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 44% of small businesses have jobs that can’t be filled.
The Biden administration and Governor DeSantis have both made remarks, in the last week, that work search requirements for those who are filing for unemployment will be coming back, to help bring people to the work-force again.
“Our main focus is to show you that you will not only have financial security here but job security here,” said Nicholas Jones with Fords Garage.
Jobs a plenty on the Suncoast and hiring managers like Nicholas Jones are doing what they can to hire on qualified applicants in our area.
Their team at the new Fords Garage restaurant is offering a $2,000 sign on bonus.
“Came out with our sign on bonus because we want to support you for supporting us,” said Jones.
Support many businesses across the Suncoast need as the economy expands and the demand for employees increases.
“Think it’s been a challenge for a lot of the businesses they have to limit their hours because they can’t operate at full hours and are still operating at less capacity. Because they just don’t have the staff to manage the business,” said Julie Fanning with Benderson Development.
Fanning says more than 70 businesses took part in the Career Fair this week and they don’t think they’ll stop holding events like it, for a while.
“As long as we see that there’s a need we really want to support the businesses at UTC,” said Fanning.
While UTC has a need for workers, this need is mirrored across the Suncoast.
