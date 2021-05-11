AAA: Suncoast should not see immediate fallout from tanker hacking incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a cyber attack caused the Colonial Pipeline to shut down, AAA is telling residents of Suncoast that our area should not see spikes in gas prices due to the hacking incident.
Florida gas prices increased 10 cents last week, in response to the crude oil and gasoline futures price gains we told you about a week ago. The state average is now $2.88 per gallon; 3 cents less than the highest price so far this year.
Florida, however, is not largely dependent on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline. Most of Florida’s fuel is delivered from Gulf Coast refineries via waterborne vessels. Because of this, Florida should remain well supplied with gasoline, despite the pipeline outage. However, as always, pump prices remain vulnerable to futures price swings, which are influenced by domestic and international supply and demand.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said her office was actively monitoring the issue \as well as problems caused by fuel truck driver shortages. The pipeline shortage could potentially affect fuel supply in northern Florida, specifically the Pensacola region.
“FDACS was recently alerted to a potential disruption in the fuel supply impacting the Pensacola region. This specific disruption is due to a company servicing that area that is unable to meet EPA standards on federal gasoline requirements under the Clean Air Act, which must be met annually by May 1,” said Fried in a press release. “Given the federal regulation of this issue, FDACS immediately contacted the EPA to ensure situational awareness and facilitate direct communication with industry operators. We continue to encourage the company to quickly resolve this issue and mitigate any impact on the community and residents.
Colonial Pipeline Co. is reportedly developing a restart plan and will bring the full system back online when they believe it is safe to do so. There is currently no clear timeline on when that full restart will occur.
In effort to ease supply concerns, the Department of Transportation issued a temporary hours of service exemption that applies to tanker trucks transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products. The exemption is something commonly seen after a hurricane or other natural disaster. It applies to 18 states including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
