AAA: Suncoast should not see immediate fallout from tanker hacking incident

“FDACS was recently alerted to a potential disruption in the fuel supply impacting the Pensacola region. This specific disruption is due to a company servicing that area that is unable to meet EPA standards on federal gasoline requirements under the Clean Air Act, which must be met annually by May 1,” said Fried in a press release. “Given the federal regulation of this issue, FDACS immediately contacted the EPA to ensure situational awareness and facilitate direct communication with industry operators. We continue to encourage the company to quickly resolve this issue and mitigate any impact on the community and residents.