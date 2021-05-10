Sidewalk repairs, repaving underway at Whitaker Gateway Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, May 10, 2021 repairs will begin at Whitaker Gateway Park.
Sections of curb and sidewalk along the parking area will be replaced with limited park interruption. The City of Sarasota Parks & Recreation District will have intermittent walkway closures for the next week. During this construction process, the park and amenities will still be available.
On Monday, May 17, 2021, a repaving operation to the parking lot of the park will start. While the paving is continued to May 19, 2021, the estimated completion date, there will be little to no vehicular traffic allowed to access the park while construction crews are present. Parking is limited to permit holders only during construction activities. During this time, Whitaker Gateway Park will remain open to pedestrians and bicycles.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.