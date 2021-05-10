Sarasota Police nab two suspected drug dealers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A late-night traffic stop by Sarasota Police resulted in two arrests and a large cache of drugs taken off the street.
At about 1 a.m., on May 5, Sarasota Police officers noticed a Dodge Charger driving near the intersection of Central Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Way. The vehicle abruptly stopped in the middle of the road, crossing the double yellow line. After a few seconds, the vehicle drove south, turned east on 25th Street, and was stopped by officers.
During the traffic stop, officers found 42.2 grams of powder cocaine, 11.9 grams of rock cocaine, a firearm loaded with a round in the chamber in a backpack, marijuana, a digital scale, empty pill containers, and pills that were later determined to be Acetaminophen/Oxycodone. A check of the firearm revealed it had been stolen in Manatee County.
The driver, Reggie Grier, 25, of Palmetto, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of no valid driver license. Additionally, Grier was issued a traffic citation for a window tint violation and a written warning for failing to drive in a single lane.
The passenger, Randy Kelly, 21, who has three felony convictions, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking in cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Additionally, Kelly was issued a marijuana civil citation.
Grier and Kelly were both transported to the Sarasota County Jail without incident.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.