Pipeline attack should not affect Florida gas supply

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cyber attack on a gasoline pipeline that supplies the southeastern U.S. should not affect Florida, the AAA reports.
The Colonial Pipe is the nation’s largest pipeline for refined products like gasoline. The Colonial Pipeline carries gasoline and diesel from refineries in Texas, supplying states with fuel across the southeastern U.S. and up the Eastern Seaboard to New York.
Florida is not largely dependent on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline. Most of Florida’s fuel is delivered from Gulf Coast refineries via tanker ships. Because of this, Florida should remain well supplied with gasoline, despite the pipeline outage, the AAA said Monday.
However, as always, pump prices remain vulnerable to futures price swings, which are influenced by domestic and international supply and demand.
“The longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “If operations are restored on Monday, drivers may see very little to no impact at the pump. A lengthy downtime, like a week, would be a different story. Sunday night, gasoline futures prices were up less than a nickel.”
Florida gas prices increased 10 cents last week, in response to the crude oil and gasoline futures price gains. The state average is now $2.88 per gallon; 3 cents less than the highest price so far this year.
Regional Prices
- Manatee County: $2.858
- Sarasota County: $2.861
Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.99), Panama City ($2.95), Tallahassee ($2.94)
Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.81), The Villages ($2.83), Jacksonville ($2.84), Orlando ($2.84)
Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.