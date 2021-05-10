Motorcycle passenger dies in crash in Lee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead and another was critically injured in a Sunday afternoon vehicle crash in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from North Carolina was initially stopped on Islamorada Boulevard, in the left turn lane at the intersection of Burnt Store Road.
A motorcycle with two people aboard was traveling south on Burnt Store Road, approaching Islamorada Boulevard. The sedan turned left, directly in front of the approaching motorcycle, the accident report said.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Punta Gorda man, was critically injured and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. The motorcycle’s passenger, a 45-year old woman from Punta Gorda, was killed at the scene. The driver and passenger in the sedan received minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
