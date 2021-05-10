Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered adult.
Precious Davis, 30, was last seen in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue East in Palmetto around 4 p.m. According to police, this was after she was making comments that she was going to harm herself.
Davis is described as an African American female who is 5′9″ and around 145 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
