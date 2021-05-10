Man sought in suspicious encounter near school bus stop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a report of a man touching a teenage girl on her way to her school bus stop this morning.
The incident happened Monday in the 1500 block of 24th Street.
Police say at about 6:30 a.m., a 15-year-old female was walking to her bus stop when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man placed his hands on the girl’s hips and she immediately ran from the area.
The man is described as a black man in his mid-30s, 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a skinny and somewhat muscular build with a mustache. He is also described as last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sarasota Police Department Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
