Local fisherman see an abundance of dead seagrass in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Seagrass has been reported popping up dead in the Holmes Beach area of Manatee county and local fishermen say the source of this problem is from Lyngbya. Fishermen like Captain Scott Moore said this problem is an issue for marine life.
“The problem is when you lose your seagrass you lose your fish and your crabs,” said Moore. “Just remember if you like to eat fried grouper, the grouper grew up in this bay you’re not gonna wanna have this going on.”
Moore said this issue has only gotten worse over years.
“It’s gotten progressively worse over the past 3-5 years,” said Moore. “The red tide scenario did not help because when you have red tide and dead fish you have natural nutrients.”
Moore said he wants to educate people so they know how this could hurt local fishing which will ultimately hurt the local economy.
