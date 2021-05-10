First Alert Weather: A dry and seasonably warm week for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High-pressure building from the Atlantic will provide a calm and quiet weather pattern for the next few days.
Temperatures will be slightly above normal and rainfall will be sparse and inland. This pattern will remain until Thursday. Each afternoon a sea breeze will surge as it moves inland, keeping the temperatures along the coast in the upper 80s. Inland communities, removed from an early sea breeze, will warm into the low to mid-90s.
A frontal boundary moving through the deep South will finally make it to the Suncoast on Thursday. It is a very slow mover and will focus the nation’s severe weather threat this week.
When it arrives here it will be weak, with little more effect than to concentrate moisture across the state and provide a little extra lift to the atmosphere. That combination will bring about a 20% to 30% chance for thunderstorms inland and near the coast. We might have slightly less humid air move in for about a day after the front moves past.
