A few inland storms possible Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s back! The humidity that is, as winds stay basically out of the SW on Tuesday which will bring the dewpoint temperatures up into the low to mid 70′s. That will make it feel much hotter during the afternoon through the early evening. We are talking feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90′s from noon through 6 p.m. This higher humidity will also allow for some patchy fog to form around sunrise. It will burn off rather quickly.
The sea breeze will penetrate well inland into our interior Counties where we can expect to see a few pop-up storms develop and move toward the NE during the late afternoon. There is a 20% chance for inland storms late in the day. The high on Tuesday will be in the upper 80′s along the coast and low 90′s east of I-75.
Wednesday will be just about the same as Tuesday with a 20% chance for a late afternoon inland storm otherwise look for mostly sunny skies with a west to southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Thursday a weak front gets close to the Suncoast and brings a 30% chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm as it begins to make its way through. Winds will shift a bit to the north briefly and bring temperatures and humidity down just a couple of degrees Thursday afternoon and in through Friday.
Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a high of 88 degrees.
Friday there is a 20% chance for a morning shower with partly cloudy skies through the day. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10 mph which will bring in some slightly drier air for only 24 hours. The high on Friday will be close to the seasonable average of 87 for most everyone.
The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90 and lows in the low 70′s with no real threat of any significant rain in the forecast.
For boaters expect winds out of the S then turning to the W at 10 knots and seas running 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
