A few inland storms possible Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s back! The humidity that is, as winds stay basically out of the SW on Tuesday which will bring the dewpoint temperatures up into the low to mid 70′s. That will make it feel much hotter during the afternoon through the early evening. We are talking feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90′s from noon through 6 p.m. This higher humidity will also allow for some patchy fog to form around sunrise. It will burn off rather quickly.