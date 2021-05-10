FDOH reports new statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.01%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,296 new cases in its Monday update. That’s a significant drop from Friday’s totals which was over 4,000 new cases.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,272,102 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 5.01% with spikes in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. The DOH is reporting a 7.28% and 4.65% positivity rate respectively. There are also 52 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee County
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 54,097
SECOND DOSE: 189,925
TOTAL= 244,022
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 40,036
SECOND DOSE: 135,588
TOTAL= 175,624
Positivity rates:
STATE: 5.01%
Manatee: 7.28%
Sarasota: 4.65%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 5.01%
Total New deaths: 52
Total Florida Cases: 2,272,102
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,296
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 35,783
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 92,008
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 38,879
Total New cases since yesterday: 51
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 677
Total hospitalizations:1,509
New Hospitalizations: 2
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 32,954
Total New cases since yesterday: 33
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 822
Total hospitalizations: 1,356
New Hospitalizations: 1
