FDOH reports new statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.01%

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 3:20 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,296 new cases in its Monday update. That’s a significant drop from Friday’s totals which was over 4,000 new cases.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,272,102 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 5.01% with spikes in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. The DOH is reporting a 7.28% and 4.65% positivity rate respectively. There are also 52 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee County

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 54,097

SECOND DOSE: 189,925

TOTAL= 244,022

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 40,036

SECOND DOSE: 135,588

TOTAL= 175,624

Positivity rates:

STATE: 5.01%

Manatee: 7.28%

Sarasota: 4.65%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 5.01%

Total New deaths: 52

Total Florida Cases: 2,272,102

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,296

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 35,783

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 92,008

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 38,879

Total New cases since yesterday: 51

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 677

Total hospitalizations:1,509

New Hospitalizations: 2

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 32,954

Total New cases since yesterday: 33

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 822

Total hospitalizations: 1,356

New Hospitalizations: 1

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

