Ex-congresswoman’s fraud conviction overturned

“The majority casts the district court’s decision as misconstruing religious expression while failing to safeguard the right to a unanimous jury verdict,” Wilson wrote in the dissent joined by Judges Beverly Martin, Adalberto Jordan and Robin Rosenbaum. “On this record, I cannot agree. The decision to remove Juror No. 13 was a tough call, and one the district court did not take lightly. But from the district court’s superior vantage point, it was necessary to ensure that a verdict was rendered based on the law and evidence -- a principle that is foundational to our system of justice.”